SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. 26,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 710,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Specifically, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $988,287.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,521,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,992 shares of company stock worth $243,511. Insiders own 15.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $770.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

