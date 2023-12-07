Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.65

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

