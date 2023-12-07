Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 546,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,821. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.