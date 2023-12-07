Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVAFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 546,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,821. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

