Shay Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Shay Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.36. 461,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,592. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

