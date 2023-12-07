Shay Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $433,961. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

CRS stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 381,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

