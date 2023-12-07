Shay Capital LLC Decreases Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Shay Capital LLC trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Flex by 306.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,145,000 after buying an additional 2,461,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. 300,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

