Shay Capital LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shay Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,812,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

