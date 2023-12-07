Shay Capital LLC Increases Stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Shay Capital LLC raised its position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 472,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BRC by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter worth $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Insider Activity at BRC

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,224.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRC Trading Down 1.4 %

BRC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 72,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $896.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.46 million. Research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Profile

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

