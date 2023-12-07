Shay Capital LLC Increases Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 30,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $9,410,265.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,377,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,314. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAUR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.