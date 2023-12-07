Shay Capital LLC Invests $249,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,666 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in InMode by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

INMD traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 715,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Report on InMode

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.