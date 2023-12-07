Shay Capital LLC Invests $270,000 in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Inception Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGTA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 154,597 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,865,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,076,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,151,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 10,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,857. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.