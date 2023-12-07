Shay Capital LLC Invests $352,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,149 shares of company stock worth $4,580,158. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

CDNS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.77. The company had a trading volume of 140,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.51 and a 200 day moving average of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

