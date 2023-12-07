Shay Capital LLC Invests $454,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.4 %

GTX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

