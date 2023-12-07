Shay Capital LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 352,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $91.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

