Shay Capital LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $136.27. 222,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,676. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

