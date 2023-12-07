Shay Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 975 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.6 %
DECK stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $691.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,741. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $698.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The rally in Braze, Inc. gains momentum: 30% upside potential
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.