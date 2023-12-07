Shay Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 975 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.6 %

DECK stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $691.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,741. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $698.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.