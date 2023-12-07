Shay Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,144 shares of company stock worth $28,655,924. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $455.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

