Shay Capital LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Shore Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,084. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $54,056. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

