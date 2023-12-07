Shay Capital LLC Takes $498,000 Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Organogenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 49,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $365.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

