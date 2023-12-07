Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,432. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

