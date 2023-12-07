Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.48. Shengfeng Development shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 12,517 shares trading hands.

Shengfeng Development Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

