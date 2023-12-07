SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Director Purchases $10,010.00 in Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) Director Doug Fagan bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SHFS opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.12.
SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SHF had a negative return on equity of 60.58% and a negative net margin of 340.82%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.
