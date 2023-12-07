SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Director Purchases $10,010.00 in Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) Director Doug Fagan bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SHFS opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.12.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SHF had a negative return on equity of 60.58% and a negative net margin of 340.82%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in SHF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of SHF by 624.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SHF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SHF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SHF by 81.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

