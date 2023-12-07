Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,037,000 after acquiring an additional 103,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SIG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.99. 96,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

