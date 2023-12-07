Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $353.46 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

