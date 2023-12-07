Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $434.32 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $443.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

