Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Shares Down 2%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €89.55 ($97.34) and last traded at €89.70 ($97.50). 15,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €91.50 ($99.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.72.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

