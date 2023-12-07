Smart Block Chain City Price Tops $0.0240 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $72.02 million and $555.44 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

