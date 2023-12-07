Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,780 shares of company stock valued at $34,734,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $213.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $223.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

