Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GPC opened at $136.50 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

