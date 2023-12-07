Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $40,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,710.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,584.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2,519.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,840.89.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

