Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $51.31. Approximately 254,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,616,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $9,794,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $1,028,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

