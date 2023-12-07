SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

SOHO China Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

SOHO China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.