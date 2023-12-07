Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Purchases A$29,000.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bennett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$29.00 ($19.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($19,205.30).

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

