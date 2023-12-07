Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Purchases A$29,000.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bennett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$29.00 ($19.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($19,205.30).
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Sonic Healthcare
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Forward dividend yield: What it is and how to use it
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 cheap ‘stock’-ing stuffers Wall Street is bullish on
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.