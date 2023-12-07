Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,952.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,952.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 212,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,563 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,268.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.23 per share, with a total value of $7,246.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 549 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,956.15.

On Monday, November 13th, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $7,272.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 96 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $3,480.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,368.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 4,470 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $159,936.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,502 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,323.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $7,378.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

SFBC opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

