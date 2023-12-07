Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Up 5%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.39. 2,091,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,255,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.