Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.90 million.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 30,723 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at $470,921.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 237.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

