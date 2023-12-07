Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CXM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 557.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,288,911.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,028.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,288,911.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,028.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,208,196 over the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.