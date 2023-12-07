Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 743,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,909,444.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 782,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,208,196. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sprinklr by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,707,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

