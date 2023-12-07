Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sprinklr updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.
Sprinklr Price Performance
NYSE CXM traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,585,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The rally in Braze, Inc. gains momentum: 30% upside potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.