Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sprinklr updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,585,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

