SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Insider Amber Banfield Purchases 82,000 Shares

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) insider Amber Banfield purchased 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$53,300.00 ($35,298.01).

SRG Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62.

Get SRG Global alerts:

SRG Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.