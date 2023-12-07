SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Insider Amber Banfield Purchases 82,000 Shares

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) insider Amber Banfield purchased 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$53,300.00 ($35,298.01).
SRG Global Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62.
SRG Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SRG Global
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Forward dividend yield: What it is and how to use it
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 cheap ‘stock’-ing stuffers Wall Street is bullish on
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.