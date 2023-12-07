Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Purchases £3,259.20 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain purchased 13,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,259.20 ($4,116.71).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($106,100.80).

On Friday, November 24th, Thomas Spain purchased 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($606,290.26).

On Tuesday, November 21st, Thomas Spain purchased 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($606,290.26).

On Thursday, November 9th, Thomas Spain purchased 15,825 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,272.75 ($5,396.93).

On Thursday, November 2nd, Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £3,065.40 ($3,871.92).

On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £13,024.96 ($16,451.89).

On Friday, October 27th, Thomas Spain bought 48,716 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,666.16 ($15,998.69).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Thomas Spain sold 70,618 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £18,360.68 ($23,191.46).

On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Spain bought 36,424 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,470.24 ($11,961.90).

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Spain sold 1,514,050 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £423,934 ($535,473.03).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 22.95 ($0.29) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.86. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 22.55 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £34.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.