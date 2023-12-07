Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE:STN opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $77.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter worth approximately $185,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $60,382,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,542,000 after purchasing an additional 338,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after buying an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after buying an additional 320,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

