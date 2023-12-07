State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 40,043 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $57,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 270,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.