State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 985,940 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985,940 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $74,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after buying an additional 936,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 874,912 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.2 %

LBTYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 456,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,287. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $189,034.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,997 shares of company stock worth $2,410,914. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

