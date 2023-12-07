State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $43.77 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $43,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.55. The stock had a trading volume of 116,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.37. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $553.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

