State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $46.67 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,013,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $77,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $19,928,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

C traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447,564. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

