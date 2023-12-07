State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $60.44 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,827 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of ON Semiconductor worth $60,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $74.32. 439,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

