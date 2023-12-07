State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $64.62 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $64,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

RY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. 82,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

