State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $76.78 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,949 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Electronic Arts worth $76,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $136.62. 84,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,170. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.61.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $276,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,049.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,229. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

