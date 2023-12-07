State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $42,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

